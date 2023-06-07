Swift Urgent Care Opens a Second Location in Sunset Park on Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, NY

Swift Urgent Care Officially Rebrands & Adds a Second Location in Sunset Park on Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn NY

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / The new Swift Urgent Care clinic is located at 6002 Fort Hamilton Parkway (corner of 60th street) Brooklyn, NY 11219 and is open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic welcomes walk-ins, in-person and virtual appointments with multilingual providers and a wide range of services including vaccines, physicals, labs, women's well visits, and more. Swift's new location will further its mission of bringing high-quality, personalized care to Brooklyn.

Swift Urgent Care - Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NY

Swift Urgent Care's brand new facility located at 6002 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, New York

To celebrate the official opening of the new Sunset Park location, Swift has a weeklong list of special events for everyone in the community including free treats, balloons, face painting, giveaways, and a visit from a life-size popular kids character. These celebrations are open to the public and will take place at the clinic from Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Key Dates to Remember:

June 8, 2023 | 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

• Grand Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting • Bakery treats, balloons, giveaways, and more • Rabbit Mascot celebrating Chinese Year of the Rabbit

June 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

• Face painting, balloon animals, balloons, giveaways, and more • A visit from a life-size, popular kids character

June 13, 2023 | 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

• Popcorn, cotton candy, balloons, giveaways, and more • A visit from a life-size, popular kids character

The opening of this second location marks an important milestone for Swift, as it continues to expand its reach and support the growing demand for urgent care services. Dr. Erin Spahic, DNP, Medical Director of Swift Urgent Care clinics, will attend the Grand Opening to welcome and address the community. Having made significant contributions to the healthcare field, Dr. Spahic is passionate about amplifying the accessibility and delivery of healthcare in the Central/South Brooklyn area. With her extensive experience and commitment to improving patient outcomes, Dr. Erin Spahic is proud to represent Swift. Dr Spahic says, "It is so exciting to be a part of the official relaunch of Swift. We are proud to serve these communities and believe that Swift can help fill the remaining gaps in the healthcare landscape. The urgent care model is rapidly evolving and expanding, and with it so are we."

About Swift Urgent Care

Swift offers exceptional medical services to patients in need of immediate, non-emergency attention. As a community-minded healthcare organization, Swift prides itself on truly understanding its patients. Swift Urgent Care is committed to providing its patients with the highest level of care possible, and responding to the unique needs of the communities it serves. Swift offers a wide range of services, including illness and injury visits, annual, sports, and camp physicals, bloodwork, and EKG services.

Contact Information

Angela Monteagle

AVP Brand Marketing

contact@swiftcareus.com

347-841-8775

SOURCE: Swift Urgent Care

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759587/Swift-Urgent-Care-Opens-a-Second-Location-in-Sunset-Park-on-Fort-Hamilton-Parkway-Brooklyn-NY