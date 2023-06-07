Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 3:00 PM on 30 June 2023 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG.

The meeting will be available for shareholders to attend in person, and the Company will provide access to the AGM through the Investor Meet Company platform. Shareholders should use the following link to register:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

While the platform allows shareholders to follow the AGM, the platform does not allow shareholders to vote or participate in the meeting, and therefore shareholders are strongly encouraged to return their duly completed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.

Given the Company's global shareholder base and in order that the Company can address shareholder questions from shareholders in different time zones, we ask shareholders to provide their questions and comments concerning the Company, its business or matters pertaining to this AGM to the Company at ir@argoblockchain.com or via the Investor Meet Company platform. The Company will review the submissions and will respond to shareholder questions, where appropriate, during the AGM. Following the session, the Company will also post the replies on its website.

The Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy, will be posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

For further information please contact:



Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Seamus Fricker Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

