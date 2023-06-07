Cytta Corp. Announces Global Medical Response's Decision to Upgrade to IGAN 2.0, Enhancing Incident Command Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), is pleased to announce that Global Medical Response (GMR), a long-time IGAN 1.0 industry customer, has elected to upgrade its incident command infrastructure to our new IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Intelligence Management System). This strategic decision by GMR will significantly enhance their ability to deliver critical care and emergency response services in future disaster situations worldwide.

GMR, as a prime contractor for FEMA, delivers comprehensive firefighting services, emergency medical response, emergency medical transportation and disaster management nationally through its 38,000 personnel. As the first responders to disasters of all kinds, GMR plays a pivotal role in mitigating risks, ensuring public safety, and preserving property.

"We are delighted to announce GMR's decision to upgrade to IGAN 2.0 after recent demonstrations conducted for the first time with a Drone America drone. The instant connectivity and integration of the IGAN 2.0 with the drone showed the versatility of our new product, " said Gary Campbell, CEO at Cytta Corp. "As GMR's trusted technology partner, we are proud to support GMR in their mission to protect lives and property. The full potential of what we built the IGAN for is realized in this application of the technology," further stated Mr. Campbell.

IGAN 2.0 is an advanced communications platform specifically designed for emergency response organizations. This state-of-the-art solution offers a comprehensive set of mission-critical tools including real-time video sharing, video/voice calls, chat interaction, streaming drone video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). With end-to-end encryption and a user-friendly interface, IGAN 2.0 facilitates seamless and secure communication among drone pilots, ground teams, and the OEM Command Center, even in remote and challenging environments. With its robust network infrastructure, IGAN 2.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity, even in challenging environments, empowering GMR to ensure continuity of operations, real-time situational awareness, and interagency operability.

Cytta Corp's expertise lies in developing robust and reliable communication platforms that address the unique challenges faced by emergency responders. Through extensive research and development, Cytta Corp has created state-of-the-art solutions that revolutionize communication infrastructure to support critical operations. Their commitment to excellence and continuous innovation positions them as a leader in the field, providing tailored solutions that empower GMR and all other first responders to deliver exceptional emergency response services.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): Cytta Corp develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration while providing relevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence-gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

Contact Us:

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855-511-IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com

Natalia Sokolova, COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com

John Bristol VP, Sales

Direct (612) 328-6511 (please leave a message)

JBristol@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759681/Cytta-Corp-Announces-Global-Medical-Responses-Decision-to-Upgrade-to-IGAN-20-Enhancing-Incident-Command-Infrastructure