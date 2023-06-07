A research group from Ireland developed a PVT system consisting of a 170 W photovoltaic panel connected to a water tank placed at the backside of the PV module itself. The PVT module is able to considerably reduce the temperature of the PV unit while producing hot water for residential use.Researchers at the Dublin City University in Ireland have proposed a new design for photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) modules based on a water tank that simultaneously provides PV panel cooling and generates hot water for domestic use. The group said its PVT water collector represents an attractive option to enhance ...

