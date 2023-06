As from June 7, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR LHA X5 AVA 5 GB00BL061R84 BEAR ZM X5 AVA 02 GB00BNTSJC09 The last day of trading will be June 7, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.