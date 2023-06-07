SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming Announces Footballguys' High Stakes Fantasy Football Championship with Over $2 million Prize Pool

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it has partnered with Footballguys, one of the nation's leading fantasy football advisory service providers, to offer sports fans a shot at winning over $2 million in total prize money in the new Footballguys Championship created by SharpLink's SportsHub Fantasy Sports division and hosted on SportsHub's National Fantasy Football Championship ("NFFC") website, found at https://nfc.shgn.com/footballguys.

Co-founded in January 2000 by legendary Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Famer Joe Bryant, Footballguys has built a dedicated community of over 200,000 fantasy football players who rely on Footballguys' online sports content and cutting edge tools like Draft Dominator, Lineup Dominator, Projections Dominator and Rate My Team, plus thousands of customized cheat sheets, to gain a competitive edge in their fantasy sports gaming strategies. Footballguys also hosts a popular series of podcasts, including its award-winning fantasy football podcast "The Audible."

With an entry fee of $350, the 17-week Footballguys Championship features 12 teams per league with a 20 round online draft and an anticipated 7,500 teams participating. Competing for a grand prize of $350,000, the top 500 teams will take home winnings. In addition, prizes will go to the top three teams in each league and each league champion will win $1,500.

Led by fantasy sports industry icon Greg Ambrosius, in 2023 NFFC will celebrate its 20th season of high stakes fantasy football events, having awarded over $87 million in prize money since 2004, with another approximate $6 million in fantasy football prize winnings expected to be awarded this season. SportsHub and Footballguys will cross-promote the Footballguys Championship to their respective audiences of fantasy football players. Further, Footballguys' writers and on-air personalities will be present and actively involved in NFFC's live draft events to be held at Park MGM in Las Vegas on September 6-8, 2023.

"It is an honor to work with Joe Bryant and the entire team at Footballguys as they have the most active and die-hard customer base in the fantasy football industry," stated Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink. "The Footballguys Championship is a fantastic national contest with a great grand prize and a playoff format that players will love. We are excited to host this contest within the NFFC suite of games and we look forward to working closely with Joe and his team to grow the high-stakes marketplace together. We all win -- including the players -- in this partnership."

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

SHARPLINK MEDIA & INVESTOR RELATIONS :

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: 407-960-4636

Email: ir@sharplink.com

SOURCE: SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759770/SharpLink-Gaming-Announces-Footballguys-High-Stakes-Fantasy-Football-Championship-with-Over-2-million-Prize-Pool