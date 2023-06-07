Procedure for listing of SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on June 7, 2023 received application from SIA "Storent Holdings" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000850089 100 15 000 000 EUR 21.12.2025 SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds public offering is closing on June 16, 2023. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: SIA "Storent Holdings" base prospectus and Issue Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1148809