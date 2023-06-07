Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
07.06.2023 | 14:46
Procedure for listing of SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on June 7, 2023 received application from SIA "Storent Holdings"
requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000850089    100    15 000 000   EUR   21.12.2025 

SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds public offering is closing on June 16, 2023.

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA "Storent Holdings" base prospectus and Issue Final Terms.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1148809
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
