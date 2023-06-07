Campaign video features FC Bayern stars Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sané.

The brand campaign conveys the shared principles of discipline, strategy and skill.

Libertex are the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern.

Libertex, one of the leading online trading platforms, have launched "Push for More", a brand-new campaign in partnership with FC Bayern, the recently crowned 2022/2023 Bundesliga Champions. The campaign aims to engage and inspire people around the world to act with more confidence, trust and self-belief in order to achieve success.

FC Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sané, featured in Libertex's latest brand campaign. (Photo: Libertex FC Bayern)

The new brand campaign is the first created by Libertex utilising FC Bayern players since they announced a multi-year partnership together in August 2022, which saw Libertex become the first Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern for CFD and foreign exchange trading.

The joint campaign launch video features current FC Bayern stars Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sané, all wearing the new 23/24 season home kit.

The players explain how three basic principles (discipline, strategy and skill) have led them to where they are today in football and how those qualities have pushed them to achieve success. De Ligt talks about how mastering the art of discipline creates a sense of unity, Choupo-Moting explains why strategy is key to unlocking your full potential and Sané describes why skill gives you the ability to find the "edge" to achieve success.

Libertex Group CMO, Marios Chailis commented:

"Libertex is more than just a trading platform, and FC Bayern is more than just a football club. Yet both organisations share a lot more in common than most would initially think. This campaign, the first collaboration of this kind, shines light on this.

Combining the fast paced and exciting worlds of football and the financial services, we share core values, such as trust, teamwork and a winning mentality. Using inspirational and engaging content with first team players, our 'Push for More' campaign will help us successfully elevate and raise awareness of the Libertex brand using FC Bayern's channels, in Germany and beyond.

FC Bayern are the benchmark for perfection and success on the pitch, which is something we want to apply to our millions of customers around the globe. We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with FC Bayern for the foreseeable future."

The full video is available to watch on both Libertex and FC Bayern's official websites and social media channels.

Libertex signed a multi-year sponsorship with FC Bayern until 2025 with the collaboration encompassing numerous activities such as visibility across FC Bayern's social media channels, as well as a presence on the LED advertising boards at home matches in the Allianz Arena.

Video link:https://youtu.be/B1tpqODmGZ8

"Trade for More" with Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including "Best CFD Broker Europe" (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and "Most Trusted Broker in Europe" (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

In Europe the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF License number 164/12.

For more information about Libertex visit www.libertex.com

