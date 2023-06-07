For National Men's Health Month, B&W Quality Growers Recommends Adding Watercress to Men's Diets

Watercress is a superfood and the only food to score perfect on the ANDI and CDC indexes.

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / For National Men's Health Month, B&W Quality Growers - the world's largest grower of healthy, flavorful leafy greens - recommends adding watercress to men's diets, which may improve overall health. On average, women live five years longer than men, and consuming this superfood could better those odds. As the only food to score perfect on the ANDI and CDC indexes, watercress is packed with nutrients to help combat cardiovascular disease, mental health conditions, and obesity - which run a higher risk in men.

Cardiovascular disease - including heart attack, arrhythmia, and heart failure - is the leading cause of death for men in the U.S., affecting about one in four men and killing 350,000 men annually. One of the key players in watercress, the world's most nutrient-dense food, is Vitamin K. Watercress contains over 100% of your recommended daily serving in just one cup (34g) and has been linked to improving cardiovascular health as it helps strengthen capillary walls, preventing them from bulging and breaking, and increases blood flow by preventing clotting. A recent Harvard study shows that people with the highest intake of Vitamin K were 21% less likely to be hospitalized with cardiovascular disease than those with the lowest values.

Men are also at a higher risk of depression, with a reported 30.6% of men in the U.S. suffering in their lifetime. Eating high-quality foods that contain lots of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, like watercress, nourishes the brain and protects it from oxidative stress, which damages cells. Watercress is also an excellent source of highly soluble iron, zinc, magnesium, and Vitamin B. All these nutrients may help prevent and treat depressive disorders.

In addition, 40.5% of American men over the age of 20 are considered obese, which is more than the 27.5% of obese American women. Many factors contribute to the obesity differences in genders, one likely being diet. Statistically speaking, men are reported to eat more meats and dairy products while women consume more fruits and vegetables. Watercress is high in vitamins, minerals, and compounds and low in calories - incorporating watercress into a diet can decrease appetite without the extra calories and assist with weight loss.

Many factors affect our physical and mental health, but with men being at a higher risk in certain areas, consuming watercress could be the edge they need to stay ahead.

