Digital Marketing Veteran Scott Bernstein Joins TribalVision as Vice President of Production, Fueling Innovation and Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / TribalVision, a Boston-based full-service digital marketing agency, is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Bernstein as the firm's Vice President of Production. Scott's arrival at TribalVision marks an exciting new chapter for the agency, as he strives to provide increasingly advanced and meaningful marketing solutions to the firm's client base. Under his guidance, TribalVision's production team will continue to deliver exceptional results, leveraging cutting-edge strategies, data-driven insights, and innovative solutions.



"I am thrilled to be joining TribalVision at such an exciting time," expressed Scott, who brings with him 30 years of experience in the global entertainment, media, and retail industries. "I am confident that I can help expand and strengthen TribalVision's service offerings and provide clients with innovative and highly effective solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients while driving growth for the agency."

As the newly appointed Vice President of Production, Scott brings a seasoned perspective drawn from his extensive experience in the agency world. Having worked at both local and global marketing agencies, Scott possesses a comprehensive understanding of diverse marketing landscapes. His experience working with mid-market and enterprise-level clients positions him as an invaluable asset to TribalVision, enabling the firm to provide clients with unparalleled strategic insights and guidance.

"Having been tasked with navigating companies through a myriad of marketing challenges throughout the course of my career, I am excited to bring my experience to TribalVision and its client base," said Scott. "My previous agency experience coupled with my global marketing background will enable me to provide a unique perspective to help take this agency to the next level. I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing towards the growth and success of our clients."

"We couldn't be more excited about the appointment of Scott to our Executive Leadership team as our new Vice President of Production," stated Rahul Bansal, CEO & President at TribalVision. "His dynamic leadership style combined with over two decades of marketing experience will empower our talented production team to thrive, enabling us to deliver exceptional campaigns and impactful results for our clients. Bringing Scott on board signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence for our clients. Scott's strategic vision and passion for creative problem-solving will undoubtedly elevate our agency's ability to exceed client expectations."

TribalVision is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides outsourced marketing services to organizations looking to accelerate top-line growth. TribalVision is focused on utilizing its clients' marketing budgets as efficiently as possible - ensuring that every dollar spent maximizes awareness, drives meaningful brand engagement, and generates sales. With 10+ years in the market and a team of 65+ full-time strategists, marketers, creatives, and digital specialists on staff, TribalVision is a turn-key solution that equips organizations with the resources and knowledge needed to accelerate top-line growth and reach their full growth potential.

