07.06.2023
SCI 360 Spins Off New Company, 360 Intelligent Solutions, to Target Solutions & Applications to the Financial Services Vertical

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc. officially launches providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to help insurance and financial service companies unlock the full potential of their critical, large datasets.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / March 7, 2023, marked the launch of 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc, a company dedicated to providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to help insurance and financial service companies unlock the full potential of their critical, large datasets.

360 Intelligent Solutions Logo

360 Intelligent Solutions Logo



Led by Michael Sturgis, a former insurance industry executive and technology entrepreneur, 360 Intelligent Solutions builds upon the successful framework of SCI 360, a renowned consulting firm. Leveraging its expertise, the company offers cutting-edge tools that enable clients to gain invaluable insights from their data, leading to informed decision-making, enhanced risk management, and streamlined claims processing.

"Since its inception in 2009, SCI 360 has firmly established itself as the premier Financial Services Consulting firm. In 2020, when we introduced 360 Demand Review, we anticipated that our growing customer base and expanding offerings would necessitate the evolution of our Consulting Services and Product Teams," stated Michael Sturgis, CEO of 360 Intelligent Solutions. "Today, we are proud to embark on this new chapter."

360 Intelligent Solutions is committed to assisting clients across diverse industries, including insurance, healthcare, legal, and more. The company adopts a comprehensive approach, considering People, Process, and Technology in every solution developed. Michael Sturgis emphasized, "Our team of experts possesses a proven track record in addressing the unique and critical needs of the financial services vertical. We take pride in our intelligent tools that prioritize critical recommendations, automate claims processing, and deliver time-sensitive insights. By doing so, we empower our clients to achieve better business outcomes, minimize risk, and reduce costs."

With its official launch, 360 Intelligent Solutions aims to revolutionize the insurance and financial services landscape. The company is poised to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their vast datasets through intelligent technology solutions. By shaping the future of risk management and claims processing, 360 Intelligent Solutions empowers its clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

For more information about 360 Intelligent Solutions and its groundbreaking offerings, please visit www.360intelligentsolutions.com.

About 360 Intelligent Solutions:

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a technology company specializing in providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to insurance and financial service companies. Led by industry veteran Michael Sturgis, the company leverages cutting-edge tools and expertise to help clients unlock the full potential of their critical, large datasets. By enabling informed decision-making, enhanced risk management, and streamlined claims processing, 360 Intelligent Solutions empowers clients to achieve better business outcomes and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Contact Information

Diane Belforti
Marketing
dbelforti@sci360degrees.com
(888) 318-5121

SOURCE: 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759592/SCI-360-Spins-Off-New-Company-360-Intelligent-Solutions-to-Target-Solutions-Applications-to-the-Financial-Services-Vertical

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
