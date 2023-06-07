Building Brands Marketing: Gastroenterology Practice Expands Specializations and Locations to Become the Premier Digestive Care Clinic of South Texas

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Gastro Health & Nutrition is pleased to announce its third gastroenterology clinic opening this month. Building upon the success of its Victoria location, which has been serving the community for nearly a decade, Gastro Health & Nutrition now expands its presence to the Memorial City area of Houston. The team is now equipped with six provider groups to deliver digestive care to patients in the Victoria, Katy, and now, West Houston communities, as well as the surrounding areas. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for specialized gastrointestinal services in the region.

"Our team is thrilled to provide leading gastrointestinal care to the South Texas region," expressed Dr. Dharmendra Verma. "We are excited to have exceptionally well-trained clinicians, and staff members as part of our group. Our dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services is demonstrated by our sustained growth and investment in bringing expertise to the communities we serve."

Under the leadership of Dr. Verma, a renowned gastroenterologist, Gastro Health & Nutrition offers comprehensive treatments for various gastrointestinal conditions. The doctors note their practice areas include digestive disorders, liver diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer screening. Staff from the clinics also note the uniqueness of their practice due to each gastroenterologist's specific specializations related to digestive care. This includes board certifications from general gastroenterology and hepatology to nutrition and internal medicine.

"I believe in the power of collaboration and truly listening to my patients," says Dr. Jordan Shapiro, newest gastroenterologist to the Gastro Health & Nutrition team. "Together, we unravel the complexities of their unique stories, ensuring that no patient falls through the cracks. My goal is to provide hope, education, and effective treatment options to each individual I serve."

The clinics enable medical staff on each team to bring healthcare services closer to the community of Memorial City and expand the options of care providers in Katy. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical equipment, Gastro Health & Nutrition facilities are prepared to conduct various diagnostic procedures and treatments.

"Our mission is simple: exceptional care, right in your neighborhood," emphasized Dr. Richard LaCamera, gastroenterologist within the team. "We aspire to be a guiding light on the path to better gastrointestinal health for those in need of our specialized care."

Patients and referring physicians can find more information about Gastro Health & Nutrition's newest office location on their website: https://memorialcitygastro.com. The website offers detailed insights into the clinic, the services provided, and the physicians' background information.

About Gastro Health & Nutrition:

Gastro Health & Nutrition are the premier gastroenterology clinics serving the South Texas region. Led by a team of highly skilled physicians, the clinics provide comprehensive care for a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions. Committed to exceptional patient care and the advancement of gastroenterology, Gastro Health & Nutrition strives to be the leading provider of specialized gastrointestinal services in the South Texas area. Learn more here: https://yourgastrohealth.com.

