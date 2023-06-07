Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 15:02
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samson PR: Virtual Event in Honor of World Pet Memorial Day Hosted by Lap of Love on June 13

Lap of Love invites pet owners and animal lovers to join its virtual event in honor of World Pet Memorial Day.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Lap of Love invites pet owners and animal lovers to join their virtual event in honor of World Pet Memorial Day. This annual observance, falling on June 13 this year, offers a chance to remember furry friends who have passed away and support those grieving the loss of their pets. The emotional bonds between pets and their owners are powerful, positively impacting physical and mental health. Losing a pet can be an overwhelming and painful experience.

World Pet Memorial Day

World Pet Memorial Day
Lap of Love virtual event

Established to celebrate and honor beloved pets' lives, World Pet Memorial Day recognizes their immeasurable impact on our lives and their eternal memory. Join Lap of Love in honoring the cherished memories of our furry companions. The unique virtual event, taking place on June 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, features Lap of Love's Pet Loss Support team, who will provide insights on ways to memorialize pets and then facilitate a candle-lighting ceremony. The event is open to all, and those who wish to participate can sign up using the provided link.

As the largest service provider dedicated solely to end-of-life veterinary care, Lap of Love offers in-home euthanasia, hospice, pet loss support, and telehospice services. Its mission is to create a peaceful and personalized experience for pets and their loved ones during this difficult time. Since its inception in 2009, Lap of Love has grown from just one veterinarian in Florida to over 300 veterinarians serving families in 35 states across the U.S. Its team of compassionate and experienced veterinarians has provided dignified and peaceful end-of-life care for over 500,000 pets in the comfort of their homes.

http://petloss.lapoflove.com/wpm

Contact Information

Deb Samson
SamsonPR
deb@samsonprgroup.com
443-454-8147

SOURCE: Lap of Love

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759714/Virtual-Event-in-Honor-of-World-Pet-Memorial-Day-Hosted-by-Lap-of-Love-on-June-13

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.