Samson PR: Virtual Event in Honor of World Pet Memorial Day Hosted by Lap of Love on June 13

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Lap of Love invites pet owners and animal lovers to join their virtual event in honor of World Pet Memorial Day. This annual observance, falling on June 13 this year, offers a chance to remember furry friends who have passed away and support those grieving the loss of their pets. The emotional bonds between pets and their owners are powerful, positively impacting physical and mental health. Losing a pet can be an overwhelming and painful experience.



Established to celebrate and honor beloved pets' lives, World Pet Memorial Day recognizes their immeasurable impact on our lives and their eternal memory. Join Lap of Love in honoring the cherished memories of our furry companions. The unique virtual event, taking place on June 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, features Lap of Love's Pet Loss Support team, who will provide insights on ways to memorialize pets and then facilitate a candle-lighting ceremony. The event is open to all, and those who wish to participate can sign up using the provided link.

As the largest service provider dedicated solely to end-of-life veterinary care, Lap of Love offers in-home euthanasia, hospice, pet loss support, and telehospice services. Its mission is to create a peaceful and personalized experience for pets and their loved ones during this difficult time. Since its inception in 2009, Lap of Love has grown from just one veterinarian in Florida to over 300 veterinarians serving families in 35 states across the U.S. Its team of compassionate and experienced veterinarians has provided dignified and peaceful end-of-life care for over 500,000 pets in the comfort of their homes.

http://petloss.lapoflove.com/wpm



