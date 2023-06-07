Subversive ETFs: A Changing Climate And Global Conflicts Mean Food Security Will Be A Critical Issue In The Near Future, How Can Investors Act On This?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / The recent invasion of Ukraine has shown the fragility of the global food chain. These insecurities will only grow as the effects of climate change continue to be felt. How can an investor contribute to a more sustainable and secure food supply?

One way is through the Subversive Food Security ETF (BATS:KCAL). The ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in a portfolio of publicly-listed equity securities of companies that operate in the production, distribution, or delivery of food, or companies that invest in technology and tools necessary to support global food security.

