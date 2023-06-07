Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A1H64K | ISIN: NO0010597883 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NN
Tradegate
06.06.23
20:19 Uhr
0,084 Euro
+0,001
+1,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 15:06
113 Leser
Nordic Nanovector - Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 June 2023, at 14:00 hours CEST at Advokatfirmaet CLP, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo. The full notice is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to nis@nordea.com no later than 26 June 2023, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
Cell: +47 907 43 017
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3782588/2111694.pdf

PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3782588/ac3eac639f58a5d8.pdf

Notice of AGM in Nordic Nanovector 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3782588/80bb49dbc3d85a80.pdf

Innkalling til Ordinær Generalforsamling 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-on-28-june-2023-301844963.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
