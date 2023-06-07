Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CV38 | ISIN: US78467J1007 | Ticker-Symbol: WGSA
Tradegate
07.06.23
09:31 Uhr
53,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0053,5016:18
53,0053,5016:18
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 15:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SS&C Announces Latest Updates to SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the latest product updates to its SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform. The latest updates will help organizations extract value from intelligent automation programs to achieve business growth and improve the customer and employee experience.


"This latest launch demonstrates our commitment to growing and accelerating our investment in innovation, while working with our customers to support their strategic priorities," said Colin Redbond, Managing Director, Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "In addition to the latest technology, organizations can leverage our expertise, trusted framework and insights to get automation right and support continuous monitoring and improvements."

The newly available set of product updates include:

  • Chorus - enhanced operational analytics within this process orchestration tool provide robust visualizations, new dashboard-authoring capabilities, a more intuitive interface and key security improvements, all helping provide operation leaders with real-time, actionable insight into what's going on inside their operations.
  • Process Intelligence - enhanced analysis, prediction and simulation capabilities, a refreshed, intuitive user interface and new integrations with Chorus. The enhancements enable organizations to improve the management of enterprise-wide automation efforts.
  • UX Builder - the new form designer enables business users to create end-to-end digital experiences by building enterprise web applications, bringing together data from multiple systems and seamlessly integrating digital workers and BPM services.
  • Desktop - provides a holistic environment to manage attended and unattended digital workers, simplifying the management of a unified workforce underpinned by central auditing, control, and governance.
  • Robotic Operating Model 2 (ROM 2) - the updated version of SS&C Blue Prism's industry-leading methodology now focuses on all intelligent automation capabilities and includes a 5-stage journey to provide organizations the best guidance for their current business needs.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. To learn more about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering and upcoming innovations, speak to an expert.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ssc-announces-latest-updates-to-ssc-blue-prism-intelligent-automation-platform-301842849.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.