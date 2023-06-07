REMINDER: Invitation to CEO Meets Investors 2023

Nasdaq Vilnius kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investors 2023, which is going to take place on June 8th, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (EET), online. AGENDA Baltic Regulatedmarket: 14:00-14:30 Ignitis grupe 14:30-15:00 Enefit Green 15:00-15:30 INDEXO Baltic First North market: 15:30-16:00 NEO Finance 16:00-16:30 K2 LT 16:30-17:00 East West Agro Moderator of the event: Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investor Association in Lithuania. The aim of the event is to introduce listed companies to investors, provide an opportunity to meet the management of the listed companies, and answer the relevant questions. Register here! The language of the event: English and Lithuanian. Participation is free of charge. Nasdaq Vilnius +370 5 253 1400 vilnius@nasdaq.com www.nasdaqbaltic.com