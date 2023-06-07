BetterPlace collaborates with Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia-Pacific

Powered by Microsoft AI, BetterPlace to design enterprise solutions for transforming frontline workforce management across the region

BENGALURU, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterPlace, a leading frontline workforce management SaaS company in Asia, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to transform employee experience for frontline workers across Asia-Pacific. The collaboration will build on the respective strengths of both companies and leverage the power of AI to develop industry-first solutions tailored for the frontline workforce, estimated to be approximately 340 million across Asia-Pacific.

BetterPlace offers a comprehensive Human Capital SaaS platform in the frontline worker ecosystem to help enterprises reduce inefficiencies in hiring and onboarding of workers, prevent leakages by facial recognition-based attendance management, and reduce the risk of non-compliance through payroll and vendor management. The platform also fosters positive social impact by increasing frontline workers' earnings through workforce fulfillment services, digital upskilling and benefits like credit access.

The collaboration will integrate the advanced HCM capabilities of BetterPlace with Microsoft's enterprise Cloud and AI platform, helping enterprises to effectively acquire, employ and upskill their frontline workforce. The integration of BetterPlace's advanced analytics platform with Microsoft 365 and Power BI platform will empower enterprises worldwide with deeper employee insights and improved lifecycle management.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to provide transformative solutions catered towards frontline workers," said Sandeep Uberoi, Group President, BetterPlace. "Combining Microsoft's technology expertise with BetterPlace's deep understanding of the segment, we're set to reshape the frontline workforce sector, providing innovative solutions that elevate productivity and enrich employee experiences. Our collaboration will immediately impact over 30 million frontline workers across APAC, India, and the GCC, ultimately reducing attrition, increasing compliance, and pioneering groundbreaking solutions for frontline worker productivity."

Sangeeta Bavi, ExecutiveDirector, DigitalNatives, MicrosoftIndia, said, "In the new world of work, connected and energized employees are a competitive advantage for every organization. We're pleased to collaborate with BetterPlace to reimagine employee experience and empower a very critical segment of the workforce-frontline workers, with the power of AI. Co-innovating with our customers is key to how Microsoft is empowering organizations across Asia-Pacific to do more with less."

The collaboration will also include the development of a mobile-first upskilling program, specifically designed for frontline workers. To address the unique challenges faced by this segment, BetterPlace and Microsoft will create innovative, accessible, and engaging upskilling content optimized for mobile devices. These career development programs will empower frontline workers with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their roles, while offering flexibility and convenience to accommodate their work environments. By investing in the professional growth of frontline workers, the organizations aim to contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic workforce across Asia Pacific.

The strategic collaboration with Microsoft reaffirms BetterPlace's commitment to empowering frontline workers in the Asia-Pacific region and marks another milestone for the company. In April 2023, BetterPlace acquired TROOPERS, a leading Malaysian flexi-talent solutions technology player, as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. BetterPlace also acquired Indonesia's leading blue collar workforce fulfilment platform, MyRobin, earlier this year.

About BetterPlace

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace is Asia's largest SaaS and frontline workforce management platform. The company has over 34 million workers on the platform and over 1,100 companies as clients. Being a full-stack solution, BetterPlace caters to the entire value chain of frontline workforce management from verification, discovery, hiring, and onboarding to upskilling, productivity management and benefits transfer. BetterPlace has also launched their B2C platform Rocket which partners with enterprises to upskill frontline workers free of cost so that more frontline workers are job ready and enterprises have access to pre-trained frontline workforce.

BetterPlace has also been listed in the prestigious 'Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List' in 2021.

For more information, please visit https://www.betterplace.co.in/

