CEO for Retail Health, Sven Van Rossum, is pleased to announce the partnership between REVIV Global and LondonCryo.

Established in 2016 LondonCryo is an influential wellness clinic offering innovative therapies from hyperbaric oxygen, red light, compression therapies to infra-red saunas, CryoSlimming and CryoFacials.

With three clinics situated across London in St John's Wood, Belgravia and the City of London customers can experience their signature service whole-body cryotherapy. A process that involves exposing the body to extreme cold temperatures for a short period of time; designed to aid in the reduction of inflammation, support the immune system, target pain or discomfort; resulting in enhanced well-being and a state of optimal wellness.

LondonCryo's mission is to optimise physical and mental wellness using cutting edge protocols and technology to make their clients look, feel and perform at their very best.

"LondonCryo is thrilled to be partnering with REVIV to offer our clients an even more comprehensive wellness experience," says Maria Ensabella, Founder of LondonCryo. "We are committed to providing the latest and most innovative wellness services, and we believe that the pairing of REVIV's IV therapies with our existing services will be a game-changer for our clients and the industry as a whole."

Sven Van Rossum, CEO Retail Health at REVIV, says: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with LondonCryo. This collaboration combines LondonCryo's innovative therapies with REVIV's expertise in IV drip therapy, creating a powerful synergy in the market. With the convenience of accessing multiple wellness services in one place, this partnership enables customers to take a proactive approach to optimize their well-being. The shared goal is to make it easier for both our customers to enhance their wellness journey."

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

For more information about REVIV Global visit our website: www.revivme.com.

Contacts:

Emma Robertson

erobertson@revivme.com