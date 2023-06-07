Anzeige
07.06.2023 | 16:02
TAG, Inc. to Attend HFMA and AHRMM 2023 Conferences

TAG, Inc. to Attend and Sponsor HFMA Annual Conference and AHRMM23 Conference

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / TAG, Inc., the leader in healthcare procure to pay (P2P) optimization, cost savings, and consulting, announces its sponsorship and attendance at upcoming industry events.

TAG is sponsoring the HFMA Annual Conference 2023, held in Nashville, Tennessee, from June 25-28. This conference brings together the brightest minds in healthcare finance and supply chain management, creating a platform for collaboration, innovation, and transformative discussions. On top of sponsoring the weekend, TAG will be present in booth 907.

"We are excited for the opportunity to engage with industry leaders to share our insights and expertise that continue to shape the future of healthcare," says John Weiss, founder and CEO of TAG. "Events like this drive meaningful change and enhance the overall efficiency and productivity of healthcare systems."

TAG will also attend AHRMM23 Conference & Exhibition, the premier event for healthcare supply chain professionals in Orlando, Florida, from Aug. 6-9. The event provides the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in the healthcare supply chain, network with colleagues, and gain insights from experts in the field. TAG representatives will be in booth 425 to connect with healthcare supply chain professionals.

Contact Information

Candis Spraul
Marketing, Communications & Media
candiss@theauditgroup.com

SOURCE: TAG, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759785/TAG-Inc-to-Attend-HFMA-and-AHRMM-2023-Conferences

