Mosaic Minerals Corporation: Mosaic Minerals Provides Exploration Update on James Bay Lithium Projects

MONTREAL, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) ("Mosaic" or "The Company") announces that it has delayed all exploration activities at its James Bay lithium projects following an emergency fire evacuation order from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. Due to the high-risk fire conditions present in the region, coupled with ongoing fires elsewhere in the province, the ministry has mandated that all activities in the region's forests stop immediately, which includes mineral exploration, and that all personnel be evacuated from the territory affected. Therefore, following the notice, the Company has temporarily delayed its exploration activities in the region. The Company will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses.

"We are sorry for this delay as we were getting ready to start our exploration campaign on the Mirabelli, Maqua, Pluton and Dalmas SM projects, but the safety of our teams takes precedence. We are monitoring the situation daily and will adjust accordingly so that exploration work resumes as soon as possible. We would also like to thank the team at SOPFEU and all local authorities who are dedicated to fighting forest fires in this beautiful region of Quebec." said Mr. Jonathan Hamel, Mosaic President and CEO.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of minerals such as Nickel and Lithium in the province of Quebec.

Source:

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d20dac12-aafc-4528-ab29-c8ad9df0f44c

Mosaic Minerals Lithium Projects Map

Mosaic Minerals Lithium Projects Map