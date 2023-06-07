(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
May 31, 2023
Total number of capital stock shares
6 173 328
Total number of theoretical voting rights
9 527 048
Total number of effective voting rights
9 494 334
ID Logistics Group
Société anonyme with share capital of 3 086 664,00
Registered office: 55 chemin des Engrenauds 13660 Orgon France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL
About ID Logistics Group :
ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.
