07.06.2023
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

7 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.199p. The highest price paid per share was 532.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,481,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,520,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

725

527.000

16:11:49

215

527.000

16:11:49

17

527.000

16:09:52

192

527.000

16:09:52

626

527.000

16:09:52

698

528.000

16:06:08

905

528.000

16:06:08

1549

527.800

16:02:00

54

527.800

16:02:00

735

528.000

16:01:40

385

528.000

16:01:40

709

527.800

15:59:00

290

527.800

15:59:00

11

527.800

15:59:00

406

527.600

15:58:40

297

527.200

15:55:29

314

527.200

15:55:29

306

527.200

15:55:29

1602

528.000

15:49:24

1590

528.200

15:49:00

241

527.800

15:42:58

1185

527.800

15:42:58

1337

527.800

15:41:10

1481

528.600

15:34:46

1031

529.200

15:29:55

377

529.200

15:29:55

1345

529.800

15:28:24

1631

529.800

15:24:02

358

530.000

15:18:22

641

530.000

15:18:22

625

530.000

15:18:22

1426

530.000

15:18:22

32

530.200

15:17:27

625

530.200

15:17:27

800

530.200

15:17:27

1341

530.400

15:12:08

222

530.400

15:12:08

1263

530.600

15:11:01

256

530.600

15:11:01

807

530.800

15:05:39

674

530.800

15:05:39

1463

531.200

15:02:29

1581

531.200

15:01:47

1622

531.400

14:59:02

1389

531.400

14:57:01

1524

531.600

14:54:21

31

531.600

14:54:21

625

532.000

14:51:54

122

532.000

14:51:54

621

532.000

14:51:54

1381

532.000

14:51:54

1545

532.200

14:47:29

481

531.600

14:45:39

1106

531.600

14:45:39

1520

532.000

14:42:09

100

532.000

14:41:37

700

532.200

14:40:52

700

532.200

14:40:52

109

532.000

14:40:52

1431

532.200

14:40:52

219

532.200

14:37:30

625

532.200

14:37:30

623

532.200

14:37:30

1167

532.000

14:37:30

756

532.000

14:37:30

1336

531.200

14:33:29

937

531.200

14:33:29

367

531.200

14:33:29

59

531.200

14:33:29

1541

531.200

14:33:29

1102

531.400

14:33:20

238

531.400

14:33:20

1

531.000

14:26:39

1457

531.000

14:26:39

1161

531.200

14:26:34

282

531.200

14:26:34

1552

531.000

14:16:20

1474

531.000

14:00:00

100

531.000

14:00:00

1443

531.000

13:50:51

1473

531.000

13:39:11

1516

531.000

13:35:26

1354

530.800

13:29:38

637

531.200

13:22:22

781

531.200

13:22:22

1599

531.400

13:16:23

1627

531.600

12:52:18

407

531.600

12:49:36

1140

531.600

12:49:36

1142

531.000

12:35:03

318

531.000

12:35:03

1625

530.400

12:14:58

1386

530.000

12:03:35

1483

530.000

11:55:20

1378

530.000

11:46:10

1453

529.800

11:36:14

1410

530.000

11:26:38

122

530.200

11:23:12

581

530.200

11:23:12

1

530.200

11:23:12

6

530.200

11:23:12

1573

529.600

11:07:20

1443

529.600

10:57:42

1603

530.000

10:47:04

140

530.400

10:46:59

550

530.400

10:46:59

800

530.400

10:46:59

1382

529.600

10:15:56

242

529.600

10:15:56

1446

529.800

10:05:48

1405

529.800

10:01:52

724

530.200

09:48:09

761

530.200

09:48:09

1611

530.400

09:46:30

1384

529.800

09:31:55

1535

530.200

09:22:44

1324

529.800

09:05:34

1314

529.400

09:01:28

1465

529.800

08:56:30

1385

529.800

08:44:11

1301

529.200

08:42:18

1465

528.800

08:27:10

375

528.600

08:11:00

625

528.600

08:11:00

625

528.600

08:11:00

165

528.600

08:11:00

1486

528.600

08:11:00

1066

528.400

08:01:57

551

528.400

08:01:57


