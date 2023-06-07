Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07
7 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.199p. The highest price paid per share was 532.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,481,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,520,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
725
527.000
16:11:49
215
527.000
16:11:49
17
527.000
16:09:52
192
527.000
16:09:52
626
527.000
16:09:52
698
528.000
16:06:08
905
528.000
16:06:08
1549
527.800
16:02:00
54
527.800
16:02:00
735
528.000
16:01:40
385
528.000
16:01:40
709
527.800
15:59:00
290
527.800
15:59:00
11
527.800
15:59:00
406
527.600
15:58:40
297
527.200
15:55:29
314
527.200
15:55:29
306
527.200
15:55:29
1602
528.000
15:49:24
1590
528.200
15:49:00
241
527.800
15:42:58
1185
527.800
15:42:58
1337
527.800
15:41:10
1481
528.600
15:34:46
1031
529.200
15:29:55
377
529.200
15:29:55
1345
529.800
15:28:24
1631
529.800
15:24:02
358
530.000
15:18:22
641
530.000
15:18:22
625
530.000
15:18:22
1426
530.000
15:18:22
32
530.200
15:17:27
625
530.200
15:17:27
800
530.200
15:17:27
1341
530.400
15:12:08
222
530.400
15:12:08
1263
530.600
15:11:01
256
530.600
15:11:01
807
530.800
15:05:39
674
530.800
15:05:39
1463
531.200
15:02:29
1581
531.200
15:01:47
1622
531.400
14:59:02
1389
531.400
14:57:01
1524
531.600
14:54:21
31
531.600
14:54:21
625
532.000
14:51:54
122
532.000
14:51:54
621
532.000
14:51:54
1381
532.000
14:51:54
1545
532.200
14:47:29
481
531.600
14:45:39
1106
531.600
14:45:39
1520
532.000
14:42:09
100
532.000
14:41:37
700
532.200
14:40:52
700
532.200
14:40:52
109
532.000
14:40:52
1431
532.200
14:40:52
219
532.200
14:37:30
625
532.200
14:37:30
623
532.200
14:37:30
1167
532.000
14:37:30
756
532.000
14:37:30
1336
531.200
14:33:29
937
531.200
14:33:29
367
531.200
14:33:29
59
531.200
14:33:29
1541
531.200
14:33:29
1102
531.400
14:33:20
238
531.400
14:33:20
1
531.000
14:26:39
1457
531.000
14:26:39
1161
531.200
14:26:34
282
531.200
14:26:34
1552
531.000
14:16:20
1474
531.000
14:00:00
100
531.000
14:00:00
1443
531.000
13:50:51
1473
531.000
13:39:11
1516
531.000
13:35:26
1354
530.800
13:29:38
637
531.200
13:22:22
781
531.200
13:22:22
1599
531.400
13:16:23
1627
531.600
12:52:18
407
531.600
12:49:36
1140
531.600
12:49:36
1142
531.000
12:35:03
318
531.000
12:35:03
1625
530.400
12:14:58
1386
530.000
12:03:35
1483
530.000
11:55:20
1378
530.000
11:46:10
1453
529.800
11:36:14
1410
530.000
11:26:38
122
530.200
11:23:12
581
530.200
11:23:12
1
530.200
11:23:12
6
530.200
11:23:12
1573
529.600
11:07:20
1443
529.600
10:57:42
1603
530.000
10:47:04
140
530.400
10:46:59
550
530.400
10:46:59
800
530.400
10:46:59
1382
529.600
10:15:56
242
529.600
10:15:56
1446
529.800
10:05:48
1405
529.800
10:01:52
724
530.200
09:48:09
761
530.200
09:48:09
1611
530.400
09:46:30
1384
529.800
09:31:55
1535
530.200
09:22:44
1324
529.800
09:05:34
1314
529.400
09:01:28
1465
529.800
08:56:30
1385
529.800
08:44:11
1301
529.200
08:42:18
1465
528.800
08:27:10
375
528.600
08:11:00
625
528.600
08:11:00
625
528.600
08:11:00
165
528.600
08:11:00
1486
528.600
08:11:00
1066
528.400
08:01:57
551
528.400
08:01:57