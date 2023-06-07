Credello: New Study Reveals the Best and Worst States to Buy Whiskey

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Credello: Did you know that California has the cheapest whiskey in the country? On the other hand, if you live in North Carolina and love Old Fashioned cocktails, you'll be spending more. A new Credello study revealed the best and worst states to buy whiskey - and the results may surprise you.

Credello analyzed data from wine-searcher.com and www.totalwine.com to find the best price for a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Black Label 750ml in each state. For states under liquor control laws, Credello looked at the official government price of a bottle. Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Black Label is one of the most popular whiskey choices in the U.S., and it turns out that Americans pay wildly different prices for it.

Top 10 most expensive states to buy whiskey

At $32 a bottle, Alaska is the most expensive state for buying whiskey. It does make sense considering how remote it is - grocery items are less accessible, and, apparently, so is whiskey.

Here are the 10 most expensive states for buying a bottle of whiskey:

Alaska: $32.00 North Carolina: $28.95 Nebraska: $27.99 North Dakota: $27.49 Vermont: $26.99 Utah: $26.99 Alabama: $26.99 Montana: $26.20 New Jersey: $26.09 Pennsylvania: $25.99

Top 10 cheapest states to buy whiskey

The Golden State not only has a lot of beautiful coastlines, but it also has the cheapest whiskey in the U.S. - you can purchase a 750 ml bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Black Label for as little as $14.95 in California.

Here are the 10 least expensive states for purchasing whiskey:

California: $14.95 Colorado: $16.99 Texas: $18.49 Arizona: $18.99 Maryland: $18.99 New Mexico: $18.99 Washington: $18.99 Florida: $19.99 Mississippi: $19.99 South Carolina: $19.99

From cost of living differences to government regulations, there are various factors that affect the price of whiskey across the country.The same bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Black Label 750ml can cost $17 less if you're in California instead of Alaska, which is a notable difference. Depending on where you live, it may be worth stocking up somewhere else

About Credello

Credello is a financial tech company offering a personal finance tool that simplifies financial decisions through personalized, on-demand recommendations - so users can borrow, save, or invest with confidence. Credello believes that finding the right financial product should be as easy and interactive as online shopping, and we are on a mission to make that possible. For more information, please visit https://www.credello.com.

Contact Information

Keyonda Goosby

Public Relations Specialist

press@credello.com

(201) 633-2125

SOURCE: Credello

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759846/Credello-New-Study-Reveals-the-Best-and-Worst-States-to-Buy-Whiskey