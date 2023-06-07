Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BM | ISIN: CA38150E1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 19:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces the Grant of Stock Options to Directors, Officers, and Employees

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the grant of 100,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.09 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from June 7, 2023.

Goldflare currently has 96,939,291 outstanding shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.

Goldflare's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOFL".

-30-

For more information:

Ghislain Morin
CEO
819-354-9439
ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca		Serge Roy
Chairman of the Board
819-856-8435
sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759877/Goldflare-Announces-the-Grant-of-Stock-Options-to-Directors-Officers-and-Employees

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.