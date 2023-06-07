Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced a share buyback program (the "Program") for $100,000,000 of PSH's outstanding Public Shares on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. The Program is expected to be accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH's capital.

Since PSH commenced its first share buyback program on 2 May 2017, PSH has repurchased 60,146,655 PSH Public Shares for a total of $1.14 billion at an average price of $18.90.

Jefferies International Limited will continue in its role as sole buyback agent for the Program which will enable the purchase of shares during closed periods. Shares repurchased by the Company will be held in Treasury.

PSH advises shareholders that the number of shares to be repurchased under the Program is the maximum of $100,000,000 or 5,000,000 PSH Public Shares.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

