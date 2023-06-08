P&P Imports, LLC: GoSports Launches the Cuddy, a Floating Cooler and Storage Vessel

Summer's Here, Don't Be Left on the Dock

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / P&P Imports LLC, a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreational equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Cuddy Cooler and Dry Storage Vessel under its GoSports® Outdoors brand. The Cuddy boasts an innovative design and unbeatable features, making it the ultimate summer accessory.

Cuddy Floating Cooler and Dry Storage Vessel by GoSports Outdoors

Newly released Cuddy floating cooler and dry storage vessel.

The Cuddy is a one-of-a-kind floating cooler and dry storage vessel that can be used in the water or on land. Its unique design allows users to enjoy their favorite cold drinks and snacks without having to leave the water. With a capacity of up to 30 cans and a puncture-resistant shell, the cooler can withstand the toughest conditions. Its Sure Float design makes it virtually unsinkable.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Cuddy to the market," said GoSports Co-Founder Peter Engler. "We've put a lot of time and effort into designing a cooler that not only keeps your drinks cold but also provides a comfortable and convenient experience. The Cuddy is going to be the ultimate summer accessory."

"GoSports knocked it out of the park with this product. I can't wait to get mine down to the beach and out on the water. The Cuddy is not only a game-changing product but also a patented one. Our team at GoSports has filed and will continue to file multiple patents to ensure that the Cuddy's unique design and features are well protected," said Casey Kempner, General Counsel for P&P Imports.

"With its durable construction and versatile design, the Cuddy is a must-have accessory for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors," said Peter Tanoury, Co-Founder of GoSports. "We're confident that this innovative product will be a hit with our customers who enjoy spending time outdoors and on the water."

The Cuddy is now available for purchase on the CuddyCoolers.com website, as well as at select retailers nationwide, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Camping World, and Bass Pro Shops. With its unbeatable combination of towable storage, durability, and an eye-catching design, the Cuddy is sure to be a hit this summer.

For more information on the Cuddy, please visit www.CuddyCoolers.com.

Contact Information

Casey Kempner

General Counsel

ckempner@pandpimports.com

949-630-0447

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBvCXT2SvO4

SOURCE: P&P Imports, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759886/GoSports-Launches-the-Cuddy-a-Floating-Cooler-and-Storage-Vessel