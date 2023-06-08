

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts data from the euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.30 am ET, France non-farm payroll data is due for the first quarter.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Statistical Office publishes consumer prices and flash foreign trade data. Inflation is forecast to slow to 22.3 percent in May from 24.8 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area quarterly GDP data for the first quarter. The initial estimates showed that the currency-bloc of 20 nations grew only 0.1 percent after stabilizing in the fourth quarter.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Ireland. Consumer prices had increased 7.2 percent in April.



