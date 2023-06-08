Enlaps, developing leading solutions for project monitoring, announced today two new offers on myTikee SaaS platform: myTikee Reporting providing AI based analytics and myTikee Unlimited combining automated generated content and image data analysis.

myTikee Reporting a breakthrough in project monitoring

With myTikee Reporting, you leverage data out of digital images through an AI Dashboard. It includes four key features:

Graphs help you to follow the evolution of number of people, personal protective equipment, civil vehicles and construction machinery to understand the site dynamics.

help you to follow the evolution of number of people, personal protective equipment, civil vehicles and construction machinery to understand the site dynamics. Analytics provide key performance indicators such as Activity score and Safety score . Activity score to measure the activity on site. Safety score to check on-site compliance with personal protective equipment.

provide key performance indicators such as and . Activity score to measure the activity on site. Safety score to check on-site compliance with personal protective equipment. Detections give you the possibility to identify various type of presence on site: Civil vehicles (car, bus, bike, boat..) Construction equipments (excavators, man lift, trucks, etc.) Personal protective equipment (helmet, jacket and visibility pants) People

give you the possibility to identify various type of presence on site: Visualization allows you to get a clear sense of activity on site using a Heatmap

myTikee Unlimited, redefining the overall experience in digital imaging.

myTikee Unlimited is the ultimate combination of myTikee Storytelling and myTikee Reporting key features for new generation of qualitative and informative contents captured either by a Tikee or an IP camera.

With this universal platform you'll benefit from the best 6K quality immersive content portfolios and AI dashboards to analyze and visualize all data of your project.

Antoine Auberton Enlaps co-founder and CEO said: "With this two new additions: myTikee Reporting and myTikee Unlimited, I am sure our clients will be able to create great content and leverage data to better monitor their projects."

Pricing and Availability

myTikee Reporting starting price is US$114 excld. tax per month per camera on an annual basis.

myTikee Unlimited starting price is US$141 excld. tax per month per camera on an annual basis.

About Enlaps

Enlaps, created in 2015, designs an integrated solution for project monitoring based on a self autonomous camera Tikee connected to a SaaS platform called myTikee. This solution is used by companies and professional photographers for construction, events, research and tourism sectors.

