Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Publication of Preliminary Results

The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023. To view those results, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096253/FINAL_PRELIMS_31_MARCH_2023.pdf

The above results can also be accessed online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63