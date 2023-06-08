Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 8 June 2023

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2023. To view the Annual Report, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096257/2023_03_31_AWSF_Report_and_Accounts_signed.pdf

The above Annual Report will also shortly be accessible: at www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63