Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

London, June 8

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 8 June 2023

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 ("AWOF Annual Report"). To view the AWOF Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096258/2023_03_31_AWOF_Report_and_Accounts.pdf

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 ("OAL Annual Report"). To view the OAL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096259/2023_03_31_OAL_Report_and_Accounts.pdf

Osprey Investco Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 ("OIL Annual Report"). To view the OIL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096260/2023_03_31_OIL_Report_and_Accounts.pdf

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These documents can also be accessed online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87