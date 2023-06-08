Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, June 8
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc
Annual Financial Report
Date of disclosure: 8 June 2023
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 ("AWOF Annual Report"). To view the AWOF Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096258/2023_03_31_AWOF_Report_and_Accounts.pdf
Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 ("OAL Annual Report"). To view the OAL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096259/2023_03_31_OAL_Report_and_Accounts.pdf
Osprey Investco Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 ("OIL Annual Report"). To view the OIL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096260/2023_03_31_OIL_Report_and_Accounts.pdf
A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
These documents can also be accessed online at: www.awg.com
Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87