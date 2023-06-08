Anzeige
08.06.2023
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, June 8

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 8 June 2023

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 ("AFIP Annual Report"). To view the AFIP Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096264/2023_03_31_AFIP_Report_and_Accounts_Signed.pdf

Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 ("AFL Annual Report"). To view the AFL Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096265/2023_03_31_AFL_Report_and_Accounts_signed.pdf

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AFIP and AFL Annual Reports will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56

© 2023 PR Newswire
