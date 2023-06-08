Press release: KPN completes EUR 300m share buyback

KPN completes EUR 300m share buyback

KPN announces that its EUR 300m share buyback that was started on 16 February 2023 has been completed on 7 June 2023. In total, KPN has repurchased 92,401,811 ordinary shares at an average price of EUR 3.25 per share.

The share buyback is part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN intends to cancel 89,901,811 of the repurchased shares to reduce its capital, the remaining 2,500,000 repurchased shares will be retained to cover employee share plans.

For the weekly transactions update, KPN reports that it has repurchased 7,795,070 ordinary shares in the period from 5 to 7 June, which were the final days of the EUR 300m share buyback. These shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 3.17 per share for a total consideration of EUR 24.7m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

