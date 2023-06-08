Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

8 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 07 June 2023 it purchased a total of 198,981 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 98,981 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1080 GBP0.9520 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0840 GBP0.9350 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0969 GBP0.9456

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,727,863 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,384 1.0840 XDUB 09:25:41 00027774665TRDU1 4,575 1.0840 XDUB 09:25:41 00027774664TRDU1 283 1.0840 XDUB 09:25:41 00027774663TRDU1 1,209 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774827TRDU1 94 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774828TRDU1 1,859 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774829TRDU1 3,162 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774830TRDU1 3,162 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774831TRDU1 602 1.0920 XDUB 10:25:42 00027774832TRDU1 4,670 1.0900 XDUB 10:25:48 00027774833TRDU1 442 1.0900 XDUB 10:25:48 00027774834TRDU1 2,495 1.0900 XDUB 11:01:54 00027774931TRDU1 5,139 1.0860 XDUB 11:10:20 00027774958TRDU1 2,671 1.0900 XDUB 11:51:07 00027775180TRDU1 215 1.0880 XDUB 12:10:12 00027775410TRDU1 2,000 1.0880 XDUB 12:10:12 00027775409TRDU1 1,700 1.0900 XDUB 12:28:06 00027775579TRDU1 2,474 1.0920 XDUB 12:50:26 00027775816TRDU1 26 1.0920 XDUB 12:55:57 00027775854TRDU1 2,500 1.0920 XDUB 12:55:57 00027775855TRDU1 9 1.0920 XDUB 13:13:39 00027775965TRDU1 2,344 1.0920 XDUB 13:13:39 00027775966TRDU1 67 1.0920 XDUB 13:28:25 00027776111TRDU1 2,751 1.0980 XDUB 13:32:04 00027776132TRDU1 213 1.0980 XDUB 13:43:14 00027776283TRDU1 2,630 1.0980 XDUB 13:44:16 00027776292TRDU1 2,734 1.0980 XDUB 14:07:59 00027776610TRDU1 2,375 1.0980 XDUB 14:07:59 00027776608TRDU1 4,921 1.0980 XDUB 14:07:59 00027776598TRDU1 2,400 1.1000 XDUB 14:20:01 00027776797TRDU1 122 1.1060 XDUB 14:47:14 00027777091TRDU1 2,514 1.1060 XDUB 14:47:14 00027777090TRDU1 7,890 1.1040 XDUB 14:52:16 00027777179TRDU1 4,246 1.1040 XDUB 15:13:58 00027777429TRDU1 672 1.1040 XDUB 15:15:42 00027777455TRDU1 1,204 1.1060 XDUB 15:24:18 00027777595TRDU1 2,364 1.1060 XDUB 15:24:18 00027777594TRDU1 1,145 1.1060 XDUB 15:24:18 00027777593TRDU1 2,746 1.1040 XDUB 15:33:36 00027777740TRDU1 4,226 1.1060 XDUB 16:02:15 00027778187TRDU1 2,774 1.1060 XDUB 16:02:15 00027778186TRDU1 2,650 1.1080 XDUB 16:07:09 00027778262TRDU1 2,423 1.1080 XDUB 16:22:29 00027778709TRDU1 1,899 1.1060 XDUB 16:24:06 00027778754TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,771 0.9350 XLON 10:48:39 00027774896TRDU1 82 0.9350 XLON 10:48:39 00027774897TRDU1 1,032 0.9350 XLON 11:04:27 00027774938TRDU1 2,804 0.9350 XLON 11:12:24 00027774963TRDU1 1,537 0.9370 XLON 11:26:28 00027775032TRDU1 3,246 0.9390 XLON 11:35:53 00027775085TRDU1 2,257 0.9380 XLON 11:38:31 00027775092TRDU1 113 0.9380 XLON 11:38:31 00027775091TRDU1 816 0.9380 XLON 11:38:31 00027775090TRDU1 2,866 0.9380 XLON 11:38:31 00027775089TRDU1 1,237 0.9350 XLON 12:08:17 00027775386TRDU1 1,985 0.9350 XLON 12:08:17 00027775385TRDU1 86 0.9400 XLON 12:52:31 00027775828TRDU1 3,185 0.9400 XLON 12:52:31 00027775829TRDU1 10 0.9390 XLON 13:10:38 00027775921TRDU1 2,500 0.9390 XLON 13:10:38 00027775922TRDU1 86 0.9390 XLON 13:10:38 00027775923TRDU1 1,601 0.9390 XLON 13:10:39 00027775925TRDU1 898 0.9390 XLON 13:10:39 00027775924TRDU1 3,288 0.9450 XLON 13:50:40 00027776362TRDU1 2,536 0.9450 XLON 13:51:07 00027776365TRDU1 390 0.9450 XLON 13:51:07 00027776364TRDU1 2,990 0.9450 XLON 14:07:59 00027776609TRDU1 3,074 0.9450 XLON 14:07:59 00027776605TRDU1 3,097 0.9450 XLON 14:07:59 00027776597TRDU1 2,829 0.9450 XLON 14:07:59 00027776596TRDU1 86 0.9470 XLON 14:42:18 00027777036TRDU1 834 0.9470 XLON 14:42:18 00027777035TRDU1 2,226 0.9470 XLON 14:42:18 00027777037TRDU1 12 0.9480 XLON 14:50:01 00027777146TRDU1 133 0.9480 XLON 14:50:01 00027777145TRDU1 1,413 0.9480 XLON 14:50:01 00027777144TRDU1 1,547 0.9480 XLON 14:50:02 00027777147TRDU1 485 0.9510 XLON 14:58:11 00027777269TRDU1 2,437 0.9510 XLON 14:58:11 00027777268TRDU1 450 0.9510 XLON 15:05:30 00027777351TRDU1 3,270 0.9510 XLON 15:06:30 00027777358TRDU1 2,965 0.9510 XLON 15:14:36 00027777446TRDU1 1,857 0.9520 XLON 15:22:08 00027777523TRDU1 979 0.9520 XLON 15:22:08 00027777522TRDU1 7,056 0.9500 XLON 15:24:18 00027777592TRDU1 923 0.9500 XLON 15:47:01 00027777953TRDU1 3,390 0.9500 XLON 15:49:13 00027777967TRDU1

855 0.9500 XLON 15:57:32 00027778108TRDU1 923 0.9500 XLON 15:57:32 00027778107TRDU1 764 0.9500 XLON 16:01:33 00027778172TRDU1 54 0.9510 XLON 16:03:12 00027778203TRDU1 3,303 0.9520 XLON 16:05:56 00027778245TRDU1 30 0.9520 XLON 16:05:56 00027778246TRDU1 2,301 0.9510 XLON 16:07:09 00027778259TRDU1 5,915 0.9510 XLON 16:07:09 00027778261TRDU1 910 0.9510 XLON 16:07:09 00027778260TRDU1 2,261 0.9500 XLON 16:25:29 00027778807TRDU1 923 0.9500 XLON 16:25:29 00027778806TRDU1 3,440 0.9500 XLON 16:27:46 00027778832TRDU1 942 0.9500 XLON 16:28:28 00027778835TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 249326 EQS News ID: 1652059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652059&application_name=news

