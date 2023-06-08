Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 9 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 84,395,317 shares (USD 843,953.17) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 473,224 shares (USD 4,732.24) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 84,868,541 shares (USD 848,685.41) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 34.15 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66