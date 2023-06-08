HIVE FURNITURE SHOW ANNOUNCES ITS NEW EDITION, ATTRACTS OVER 180 GLOBAL EXHIBITORS FROM 15 COUNTRIES

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Furniture Show, the GCC's only dedicated event focusing on big-box retailers and wholesale traders, announces the launch of its third edition which is 50% as big as last year's. The 2023 edition will be taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 14 - 16 June, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

Showcasing exquisitely curated furniture from around the world, Hive Furniture Show will grant buyers from over 40 countries the opportunity to explore the latest furniture trends and network with manufacturers from across the globe under one roof. The show will host over 180 global exhibitors from 15 countries who will showcase their collections, spanning furniture pieces for offices, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor furniture.

To support sustainable furniture, this edition we will also host a webinar for all factories to guide them on how to apply sustainable practices across their operations. A tree will also be planted for each factory that will participate in the seminar in coordination with the authorised environmental entities.

Gautam Mulani, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "We were pleased with the great response we received during the first two editions of the event and anticipate the huge regional potential that the furniture sector has over the coming years. As the UAE celebrates the Year of Sustainability, we are proud to contribute by engaging our stakeholders and empowering them to become more sustainable and therefore play a part for a better environment."

Manish Bhatia, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "The furniture market size in the Middle East in 2022 was estimated at USD 3.61 billion and is expected to grow to USD 4.36 billion by 2026, and we are ready through our show to cater to this growth by attracting the top manufacturers from across the globe. We are confident that Hive Furniture Show will grow further over the coming years to cater to the growing regional demand for quality furniture."

The furniture business in the UAE is one of the major businesses uplifted by the real estate sector. Increased construction activity - both in residential and commercial properties - rising urbanisation, and the increase in disposable income are some of the major factors attributing to the growth of the GCC furniture market. In the United Arab Emirates specifically, people are continuously increasing their spending on home renovation, such as living rooms and kitchens, and are investing in higher-quality furniture products.

The 2023 Hive Furniture Show will be 50% the size of last year's edition and is anticipating more than 7,000 trade buyers from 40 countries. In attendance will be buyers from several countries including the UAE, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania, India, among others.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hive-furniture-show-announces-its-new-edition-attracts-over-180-global-exhibitors-from-15-countries-301845886.html