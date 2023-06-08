Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to IPO bonus

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061540341 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 83,165,961 shares (DKK 83,165,961) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 271,329 shares (DKK 271,329) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 83,437,290 shares (DKK 83,437,290) --------------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66