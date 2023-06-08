DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.2506

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1655830

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 249345 EQS News ID: 1652177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)