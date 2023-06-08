DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.2959

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2101941

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

