DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.687

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 360060

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 249342 EQS News ID: 1652171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)