Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Dow Jones News
08.06.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.156

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52917

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1799934499 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WGES LN 
Sequence No.:  249454 
EQS News ID:  1652397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
