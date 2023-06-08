DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (STPH LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.7953

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10000

CODE: STPH LN

ISIN: LU2018762901

