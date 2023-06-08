Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060868966 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aalborg Boldspilklub --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 966,615 shares (DKK 9,666,150) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 703,955 shares ((DKK 7,039,550) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,670,570 shares ((DKK 16,705,700) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 44.26 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AAB --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3307 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66