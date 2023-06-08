Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 09:58
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S has been increased. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 9 June 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060868966           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Aalborg Boldspilklub       
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 966,615 shares (DKK 9,666,150)  
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        703,955 shares ((DKK 7,039,550)  
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  1,670,570 shares ((DKK 16,705,700)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 44.26             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10              
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AAB                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3307               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.