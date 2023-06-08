DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.5073

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35479594

CODE: L100 LN

ISIN: LU1650492173

