Avalon Acquisition, Inc.: Avalon Acquisition Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposed Business Combination Transaction with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC or "Avalon"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that at a stockholder special meeting held on June 6, 2023, Avalon's stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. ("Beneficient" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled platform providing liquidity, data, custody and trust services to holders of alternative assets.



At the special meeting, Avalon common stockholders voted to approve the business combination.

Pursuant to the business combination agreement, each share of Avalon Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Avalon Class A common stock"), converts into one share of Beneficient Class A common stock, par value $0.001 (the "Beneficient Class A common stock"), and one share of Beneficient Convertible Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001 (the "Beneficient Series A preferred stock"), which is convertible into one-quarter (1/4) of a share of Beneficient Class A common stock. As the Beneficient Series A preferred stock is not expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), the Beneficient Series A preferred stock would automatically and immediately upon issuance convert into shares of Beneficient Class A common stock, which is expected to result in an effective exchange ratio of 1.25 shares of Beneficient Class A common stock for every one share of Avalon Class A common stock.

The business combination is expected to close on June 7, 2023, and the combined company's common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 8, 2023, under the new ticker symbols "BENF" and "BENFW," respectively.

About Beneficient

Beneficient is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors - mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions - with early exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuote tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Avalon Acquisition Inc.

Avalon Acquisition Inc. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Avalon is led by Executive Chairman Don Putnam and Chief Executive Officer Craig Cognetti.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Beneficient has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement of Avalon and a prospectus of Beneficient, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS, SECURITY HOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Avalon stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Beneficient and Avalon, without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Avalon Acquisition Inc., 2 Embarcadero Center, 8th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase, any securities of Beneficient, Avalon, the combined company or any of their respective affiliates. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom, nor shall any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction be affected. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the business combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the plans, objections, expectations, and intentions of Beneficient and Avalon, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Beneficient and Avalon as of the date hereof and neither Beneficient nor Avalon is under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the respective management of Beneficient and Avalon as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor or others as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Beneficient and Avalon. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transaction, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; risks related to the rollout of Beneficient's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Beneficient's business; the amount of redemption requests made by Avalon's stockholders; the ability of Avalon or Beneficient to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in connection with the proposed transaction or in the future; and those factors discussed in proxy statement/prospectus and other documents Avalon has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Avalon nor Beneficient presently know, or that Avalon or Beneficient currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Avalon's and Beneficient's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Avalon and Beneficient anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Avalon's and Beneficient's assessments to change. However, while Avalon and Beneficient may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Avalon and Beneficient specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Avalon's and Beneficient's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

