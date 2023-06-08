Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.06.2023 | 10:30
124 Leser
CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Minesto AB, 7th of June 2023.

The recording is available on the company's youtube channel, please click here

The speech is in Swedish.

https://youtu.be/UpJUh5PY3AU

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2023-of-minesto-ab-301845933.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
