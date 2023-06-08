GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Minesto AB, 7th of June 2023.
The recording is available on the company's youtube channel, please click here
The speech is in Swedish.
https://youtu.be/UpJUh5PY3AU
CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2023-of-minesto-ab-301845933.html