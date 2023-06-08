Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
08.06.23
10:43 Uhr
56,45 Euro
-0,45
-0,79 %
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 11:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in NKT due to rights issue (01/23)

The following information is based on a press release from NKT A/S (NKT)
published on June 8, 2023. 

The Board of Directors of NKT has resolved on a rights issue whereby
shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every four (4) shares held.
The subscription price is DKK 255.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is June
12, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NKT (NKT). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1149051
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
