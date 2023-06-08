NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in NKT due to rights issue (01/23)

The following information is based on a press release from NKT A/S (NKT) published on June 8, 2023. The Board of Directors of NKT has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every four (4) shares held. The subscription price is DKK 255.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 12, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NKT (NKT). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1149051