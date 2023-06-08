London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - We are delighted to share the news with you that Reuters Events have officially launched Automotive USA 2023 (8-9 November, Detroit)!

The flagship event will once again take place at Huntington Place, Detroit delivering a platform that unites CEOs and board members from leading OEMs who will break news, launch new products and reveal their roadmaps for this turbulent period.

Early Confirmed Speakers Include:

Christine Feuell, Chrysler Brand CEO , Stellantis

, Ganesh Iyer, CEO , NIO USA

, Gregor Hembrough, President of Polestar USA , Polestar

, Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO , Navistar

, Jonathan Weinberger, Chief Advocate - Global Transportation Technology, General Motors

Whether it be enforced by policy implementation or the demands of the consumer, change is inevitable. Therefore, collaboration is necessary to optimize our transition towards an era of automotive that we have never seen before.

Reaching a North American audience, this event will shape the future strategies across business-critical topics including:

-Electrification: Prepare to enter a new age of automobiles with the greatest technological leap since the combustion engine was introduced.

-The Software Defined Vehicle: Welcome smarter cars, smarter consumers and more data at your fingertips than ever before. Witness the evolution of the OEM business model by delivering a consumer-centric vehicle that can be an extension of the user's smartphone.

-Vehicle Safety: Driver safety is the top priority for any OEM, so how do we pair this once in a lifetime leap in technology with an equally seismic leap forward in safety?

-Manufacturing: In an industry where profitability is the key to survival, manufacturing processes and efficiency will be the difference between who thrive in this new age and those that fall by the wayside.

