BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by 1.6% during the month of May (in GBP terms).



Global economic data releases supported a higher for longer interest rate scenario, with core services inflation in the US continuing above target, at 5%. In contrast, the PMI survey data for manufacturing activity suggested some weakening for developed markets. US debt ceiling negotiations further contributed to market uncertainty.



May was a challenging month for the mining sector due to concerns about the strength of China's reopening, as well as a deteriorating global picture. China's economic data broadly undershot high expectations from the market, with industrial production, for example, rising by 5.6% versus expectations of +10.9%. Meanwhile, China's manufacturing PMI fell to 48.8 from 49.5 in April. Industrial mined commodity prices were weak in May, with the copper price falling by 5.9% and the iron ore (62% fe) price falling by 4.7%. Precious metals prices were also soft, with gold and silver prices falling by 1.0% and 6.0% respectively. Battery minerals prices rose however, with lithium prices in China rising sharply on improved demand. It is worth noting that the mining sector has risen strongly so far in June on hopes for fresh stimulus in China.



Energy equities fell during the month on a weaker oil price, despite little evidence of underlying oil demand weakness. Whilst diesel refining margins have come down, there has been a ramp in supply as more capacity has come online and as Chinese refining exports have risen. European natural gas storage reached 76%, compared to a five-year average of 56% at this point in the year, which reduced perceived risk of natural gas shortage and contributed to weaker natural gas and power prices in Europe. After month end, in response to the lower oil price, OPEC announced that Saudi Arabia would reduce target oil production by 1mbpd (million barrels per day). This follows the 0.5mbpd cut to target production announced in April. The US Henry Hub natural gas prices was fell by 6.1% during the month to $2.25/mmbtu. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 9.8% and 11.3%, ending the month at $73/bbl and $68/bbl respectively.



Within the energy transition theme, The International Energy Agency (IEA) released their 8th World Energy Investment report, which highlighted the acceleration of investment into the sustainable energy theme. The IEA estimate US$1.7 trillion of investment into clean energy technologies in 2023 from renewable power to grids, storage and efficiency improvements. Legislators also signed the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulation, which will enter into its transitional phase on 1 October 2023, where companies will have to report on greenhouse gas emissions related to their imports of certain goods: cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen.



08 June 2023